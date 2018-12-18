PM Modi pat for Hockey World Cup success

Home States Odisha

Politics aside, the success of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup has received praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 18th December 2018

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Politics aside, the success of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup has received praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“Kudos to all those who worked hard to ensure the 2018 Hockey World Cup is a resounding success. Congratulations to the people and Government of Odisha for their warmth and hospitality,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

“The Hockey World Cup in Odisha has been treat for sports lovers. It was characterised by iconic matches, exceptional individual performances and wonderful team efforts. The tournament has also enhanced the popularity of hockey among the people of India, especially the youth,” he said. 

The Prime Minister congratulated Belgium for winning the World Cup and the Netherlands for their spirited fight in the final. “Congratulations to the @BELRedLions for winning the #HWC2018. I also congratulate @oranjehockey for their spirited fight. The Final yesterday was a memorable match, with both sides playing excellent hockey. Best wishes to both the teams for their endeavours ahead,” he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the Prime Minister for his encouraging words. “Thank you @narendramodi ji for your encouraging words on the grand success of #HWC2018. #Odisha is ready for more such international sporting extravaganzas,” Naveen tweeted.

