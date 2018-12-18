Rupani welcomes Naveen’s ‘politically driven’ Surat trip 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday urged his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to implement the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for the benefit of people of the State and those living in other States.“I am surprised that Odisha is not connected with Ayushman Bharat. Despite political difference with the Congress, Gujarat Government had implemented all the schemes of the UPA Government as they are for the welfare of people,” Rupani said.

In his maiden visit to the State to expose the lies of Congress on Rafale deal, the Gujarat CM said State schemes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) or Mukhyamantri Amrutum Yojana of Gujarat will not serve any purpose outside the respective States.

“We provide financial assistance up to `3 lakh under Amrutum Yojana. Now, we have merged the scheme with Ayushman Bharat as the benefit under the Central scheme is `5 lakh. Besides, 60 per cent of the assistance is shared by the Centre,” he said.

Advising Naveen to implement the Central healthcare programme, Rupani said Ayushman Bharat card will work anywhere in the country. This will benefit nearly 12 lakh Odia people living in Surat alone, he said.

Responding to a query, the Gujarat CM said, “It is a matter of coincidence that Naveen is on a tour to Gujarat when I am in Odisha.”

To another question on Naveen’s sudden visit to Gujarat, Rupani said the Odisha CM, who had no concern for the Odias living in Surat during the last 19 years, preferred to pay them a visit just before General Elections next year. “Even though his (Naveen’s) visit to my State is politically motivated, I welcome him,” he said.

When pointed out that Odias working in Surat are being exploited, Rupani said his Government has provided several facilities including education in Odia language up to Class VII and pucca houses to them under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and housing scheme of the Gujarat Government.“It has been brought to my notice that many Odias working there have been duped by some chit fund companies. It is for the Odisha Government to take action against the ponzi firms as they operate from here,” he said.

Rahul should quit party post for Rafale lies , says Gujarat CM

Bhubaneswar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday demanded resignation of Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the party post as his lies on Rafale deal were exposed after the Supreme Court verdict. Launching a blistering attack on the Congress chief, Rupani said the apex court verdict on Rafale deal exposed the vilification campaign launched by Rahul against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for political gain.

“Rahul Gandhi should apologise for misleading the nation on Rafale deal,” he said. On a day’s visit to the State to make people aware about the Congress conspiracy to weaken the country’s security, Rupani asked the Rahul to tell the nation about the source of his information on the alleged wrongdoing by the Modi Government on Rafale deal.

Alleging that all corrupt people have ganged up to defame the PM, Rupani said the Modi Government is unblemished in its five years rule while the previous UPA Government had broke all records so far as corruption is concerned. The Congress can go to any extent to grab power. But the scandals occurred during the UPA government are still fresh in the mind of the people who will teach the Congress another lesson in the next elections, he said.