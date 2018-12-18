Home States Odisha

Three years on, adopted village yet to see Koraput MP’s face

The villages are yet to have any internal road despite the rural road programmes, no piped water supply, primary health care facility or proper educational institution.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jhina Hikaka along with Siddhanta Mahapatra in Narayanpatna | Express| Express

By Bidyadhar Choudhury
Express News Service

KORAPUT:  When Koraput BJD MP Jhina Hikaka adopted Pitaguda panchayat in Semiliguda block under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) in 2015, the people looked forward to a wave of developmental works that would transform their lives.Three years on, all their dreams have petered out. With only a couple of months of his term remaining, they are yet to have a glimpse of their MP, let alone initiation of any project for development of their villages.

A damaged road in Pitaguda village 
of Semiliguda block in Koraput
district I Epxress

Despite being located only about 30 km from the district headquarters Koraput, 10 km from Semiliguda block headquarters and adjacent to the State Highway, Pitaguda has been out of the development map for decades. With 769 households and a population of nearly 3000, majorly tribals and scheduled caste, the panchayat comprising three revenue villages has been languishing in absence of basic infrastructure and amenities.

The villages are yet to have any internal road despite the rural road programmes, no piped water supply, primary health care facility or proper educational institution.

The Pitaguda upper primary school with 350 students has only two teachers.Talking to a research team from Tezpur University of Assam who have been deployed to evaluate the SAGY implementation under Union Ministry of Rural Development, the villagers lamented the failure of the MP to bring about any development in his adopted panchayat.

“We came to know of the SAGY programme and adoption of our panchayat by the MP as late as 2017. But till date, there is no sign of any project being initiated by him for development of the villages. Not a single penny has been funded by the MP from his MPLAD funds,” said Subhadra Nayak, a woman leader of Pitaguda.Hikaka, however, said there was no separate support or special funding for SGAY which made it impossible to concentrate on a particular panchayat. 

“The programme is creating differences between panchayats and thus I did not pursue it,” he reasoned.
The Opposition attacked the MP for neglecting his adopted village stating that it was due to politics. “Since SAGY has been introduced by a BJP Prime Minister, it has been neglected by the BJD parliamentarian. Public representatives should rise above politics and have a broader sense to serve people and work for their betterment,” former MP and BJP leader Jayram Pangi said.The research team, who interacted with the villagers, said they would submit the status of Pitaguda village to the Union Ministry by December 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koraput BJD MP Jhina Hikaka Jhina Hikaka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp