UUTA polls next month  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Utkal University Teachers’ Association (UUTA) has decided to hold its election in January next year. UUTA secretary Prof Kunja Bihari Panda said the association’s bid to hold elections was marred after three non-students snatched the nomination box minutes before the end of filing papers on December 11.

UUTA members alleged that the university administration did not even forward their complaint to police. Later, an FIR was lodged by the returning officer. However, the police have failed to nab those involved in the incident.