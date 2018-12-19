Bandh over HC bench brings South Odisha to a halt

By Express News Service

Life came to a standstill due to the Mahabandh called by members of Jeypore Bar Association demanding Orissa High Court bench in Jeypore on Tuesday.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted in Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Borrigumma, Semiliguda and Kotpad as lawyers picketed on main roads. Government offices, banks and educational institutions were closed in support of the bandh in Jeypore and Koraput sub-divisions. Trucks were stranded at Visakhapatnam and Raipur Road besides along the State Highway passing through Koraput district.

In Jeypore town, lawyers took out a rally and blocked road near Traffic Chowk. Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, BJD leader Rabi Narayan Nanda and CPI leader Yudhistir Roul joined them. The agitating lawyers did not allow judges to enter court on the day.

Members of Undivided Koraput District Lawyers Central Action Committee have been on strike since December 5 over the HC bench demand. They have threatened to intensify the stir if their demand is not met soon.

In Rayagada, the bandh was total. Here too, markets and business establishments remained closed. Although Government offices remained open, the agitators did not allow employees to enter. Vehicular movement was affected but trains plied normally.

In Umerkote, agitators blocked roads leading to important offices. At Nabarangpur town, courts, Government offices, banks and commercial establishments remained closed. Leaders of all political parties came out in support of the bandh. The Mahabandh call evoked mixed response in Malkangiri. While vehicular traffic was partly affected, few OSRTC-run buses remained off the road. Government offices remained open.