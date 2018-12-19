Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's pact on plastic waste

As per a MoU with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, a Swachhata Kendra will be set up near the city's Sainik School for the transport of solid waste.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic waste

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday inked a pact with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages to put in place a sustainable plastic waste management system in the Capital.

As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at BMC headquarters here, a Swachhata Kendra of 6,000 sq feet will be set up near the temporary transit station near Sainik School here for transport of solid waste. The Swachhata Kendra aims at collection, segregation and recycling of at least 6,800 tonne plastic waste in the City over the next four years. “The move will not only help reduce city’s pollution but also improve socio-economic condition of at least 700 rag pickers who will be known as Swachh Sathis,” a BMC official said.

Initially, plastic garbage will be collected from 10 Wards of the City for which ‘integrated material recovery centres’ will be set up. These centres will ensure collection of nearly five tonne plastic waste a day and its segregation. The project will also include identification of spots for setting up of decentralised dry waste collection centres (DWCC) and create women entrepreneurs through women self-help groups for supply of plastics to the main Swachhata Kendra.

The DWCCs will act as waste banks and monitored through a mobile application. These centres will also have the best transport mechanism to deliver waste to the Swachhata Kendra. BMC officials said the civic body would work closely with the Pollution Control Board and request State departments to supply plastics less than 50 microns as an alternative to coal tar for construction of roads as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation United Nations Development Programme Hindustan Coca Cola Beveragees MoU Bhubaneswar Sainik School Odisha Swachhata Kendra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp