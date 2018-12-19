Bombs hurled in Bhubaneswar's Patharbandh slum

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Panic gripped residents of Patharbandh slum within Saheed Nagar police limits here after miscreants hurled a series of crude bombs at two houses in the area on Tuesday.However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Some locals alleged that one Prakash, who stays in the slum with his parents, along with three others came on motorcycles at around 11 am and hurled bombs at two houses before fleeing.Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said, “After getting information, Saheed Nagar IIC rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A case will be filed on the basis of the probe report and action taken as per law.”

The DCP said the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, primary investigation revealed that the prime accused was released from jail recently.Locals said Prakash committed the crime to take revenge against some persons who had opposed his anti-social activities in the past.However, police said further probe will reveal the actual reason behind the incident.