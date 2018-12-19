Berhampur University student alleges ragging

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A first year journalism student of Berhampur University has brought ragging allegation against his seniors.

In a letter to the warden, hostel superintendent, Governor, Chief Minister and Human Rights Commission, the student stated that on December 12 night, four senior students, two from MBA and one each from Marine Science and Mathematics, reached his hostel room in an intoxicated condition and knocked his door.

He alleged that on opening the door, the seniors abused him in foul language and made him do situps. They also warned him that he should show respect to seniors or face action.Though the university authorities remained tight-lipped over the allegation, the matter has been forwarded to anti-ragging squad on the campus.