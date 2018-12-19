Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks information on Sun Temple

Earlier, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted a report stating the repair, maintenance and conservation work on the Sun Temple.

Published: 19th December 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sun Temple, Konark

Visitors going around the Sun Temple in Konark. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit a report on the present status of Konark Sun temple and future plans regarding its preservation and conservation.

As per earlier direction of the court, Director General of ASI Usha Sharma submitted a comprehensive report through a fresh affidavit stating in detail the repair, maintenance and conservation work on the Sun Temple. The affidavit stated that due to effective implementation of advanced techniques on a regular basis by ASI scientists, the rate of erosion of the temple stones has been considerably controlled.

Creation of a green belt as per the recommendation of experts to protect the temple stones from saline breeze and sand blasting from the nearby Bay of Bengal has further contributed to the retarded rate of deterioration of the stones. Hence, there was no need of renewing or replacing any stone from any portion of the monument, Sharma said in her affidavit.

All repair, maintenance and preservation work on the Sun temple is being carried out meticulously under the advice of a steering committee and experts from both the Central and State Governments as well as IIT, Kharagpur. In addition, another task force has also been proposed to review works and issue guidelines.
Hearing the case, a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice Biswanath Rath posted the next date for hearing in the case to January 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India Orissa High Court Konark Sun temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp