Orissa HC seeks information on Sun Temple

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit a report on the present status of Konark Sun temple and future plans regarding its preservation and conservation.

As per earlier direction of the court, Director General of ASI Usha Sharma submitted a comprehensive report through a fresh affidavit stating in detail the repair, maintenance and conservation work on the Sun Temple. The affidavit stated that due to effective implementation of advanced techniques on a regular basis by ASI scientists, the rate of erosion of the temple stones has been considerably controlled.

Creation of a green belt as per the recommendation of experts to protect the temple stones from saline breeze and sand blasting from the nearby Bay of Bengal has further contributed to the retarded rate of deterioration of the stones. Hence, there was no need of renewing or replacing any stone from any portion of the monument, Sharma said in her affidavit.

All repair, maintenance and preservation work on the Sun temple is being carried out meticulously under the advice of a steering committee and experts from both the Central and State Governments as well as IIT, Kharagpur. In addition, another task force has also been proposed to review works and issue guidelines.

Hearing the case, a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice Biswanath Rath posted the next date for hearing in the case to January 21.