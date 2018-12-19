Home States Odisha

Infra woes ail in Cuttack's AHRCC as patient care suffers

Apart from shortage of beds, the state government's premier hospital also caters topatients from neighbouring Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal for cancer treatment.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

AHRCC, Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre, Hospital patients

Patients lie pn the floor of a verandah at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre.

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Lack of infrastructure has severely hit patient care at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) here.The premier State-run hospital is the only hope for thousands of poor cancer patients. Apart from Odisha, patients from neighbouring Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal also depend on the facility.

Due to shortage of beds, cancer patients are often found lying on the floors of wards, verandahs and outside the facility. The 281-bed cancer hospital is incapable of handling more than 500 patients daily. With a rise in inflow of patients to AHRCC every year, the State Government in 2016 had initiated steps for establishing a second campus of the hospital with 100 beds.

Subsequently, the district administration identified 60 acre of land near Mundali for a proposed medical hub including the second campus of SCB Medical College and Hospital and AHRCC following which steps were taken to prepare the detailed project report (DPR). However, around six months back, the administration deviated from its plan and proposed to enter into a pact with Tata Trust for developing cancer care facilities in the State.

As per the new plan, Tata Trust would set up a comprehensive cancer care hospital of its own and develop the infrastructure at AHRCC. It was also decided to start infrastructure development work at AHRCC within three months after inspecting the existing facilities and submit a DPR of the project to the Government.

Though 15 acre of land at Ratagada under Barang tehsil has been handed over to Tata Trust for setting up the comprehensive cancer care hospital, delay in developing AHRCC infrastructure has resulted in widespread discontentment among people. Representatives of Tata Trust have already inspected the infrastructure at AHRCC and held discussion with the hospital authorities, sources said.

AHRCC Administrative Officer Rudra Narayan Dash said, “The hospital is presently functioning from six acre of land. We have availed another 2.5 acre from Industry and General Administration departments for expansion of the hospital.” He said the process of shifting 11 quarters on the hospital premises is at the final stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre Cuttack government hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp