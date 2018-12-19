Procurement back to business in Odisha's Malkangiri and Rayagada

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/RAYAGADA: Farmers, who were apprehensive of crop loss, heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday as Phethai triggered rain stopped.

The district received 72 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, said District Emergency Officer PK Behera.

Chilly wind, however, continues to blow across the district amid overcast condition. The temperature has dropped to 15 degree Celsius. As weather condition is improving, LAMPS authorities began procuring paddy and millers lifted the stocks on Tuesday. Similarly in Rayagada, there was little rain but the sky remained overcast. Damp weather and chilly wind forced people to remain indoors.

District Project Officer of Odisha Disaster Management Authority, Jyotirmaya Patra said no crop damage has been reported from any part of the district. Sources said 15 cattle died due to cold at Perabadi village under Matikona gram panchayat in Rayagada block and 12 cattle died in Tamparaguda area of Ramanaguda block in the last two days.

District Emergency Officer Subrat Panigrahi said after getting report from the Veterinary Department about reason behind the cattle deaths, it will be sent to State Relief Commissioner for compensation.