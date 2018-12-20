Home States Odisha

1,200 students participate in 7th ISSM 2018 in Bhubaneswar's NISER

The sports meet, which started on NISER campus on December 15, will continue till December 20.

Published: 20th December 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 09:47 AM

ISSM 2018, NISER
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 1,200 budding scientists and researchers from at least 10 premier science and research institutes across the country are participating in the ongoing 7th Inter-IISER Sports Meet (IISM) 2018 on NISER campus here.

The participating institutes are IISERs at Pune, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Berhampur, Bhopal and Mohali, IISc Bengaluru, CEBS Mumbai and National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER). The sports meet, which started on NISER campus on December 15, will continue till December 20.

The host team has fared well in the sports meet bagging one bronze and two gold medals in athletics besides advancing to the knockout rounds in chess, badminton, and volleyball. Besides, IISERs Berhampur, Mohali and Kolkata have also bagged medals in athletics.

“We are extremely proud to host the 2018 edition of IISM. The entire NISER family has been toiling hard to ensure smooth conduct of the event,” said coordinator of IISM 2018 Dr Pranay Swain.  

“It is the best time of the year as we get to interact with like-minded people from other premier institutes in the country and have a lot of fun,” said Geeta Goyal, a participant from IISER Kolkata.

