All India bank strike: Odisha unit of bank officers union to join strike

The strike will be held on December 21  and 26 to protest the proposed merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank and reduction of medical benefits to officers.

Bank officer's will protest against the proposed amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank to create India’s third largest bank. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Banking transactions are likely to be affected on December 21 and 26 as United Forum for Bank Unions (UFBU) and All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) have called nationwide strike on these two days demanding pay hike and calling off the merger of banks.

The Odisha State unit of AIBOC will join the strike on December 21. The AIBOC, an umbrella organisation spearheading bank officers’ movement, is opposing the proposed merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, unabated attack on bankers on duty and unilateral reduction of medical benefits of officers.

“We are also protesting the reluctance of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to carry forward the negotiations as per the charter of demand submitted by the four officers’ organisations and honour the ‘unconditional mandate’ submitted by the majority of the banks,” said a member of the AIBOC’s State unit.

Other demands of the association members include the focus on core business and NPA recovery by banks, the abolition of new pension scheme, updation/revision of pension besides reduction of the steep hike in insurance premium of retirees.

