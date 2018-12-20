Home States Odisha

BJD may take call on farm loan waiver in Odisha in New Year

According to ruling-BJD, the government may take steps on farm loan waiver and MSP hike after evaluating the pros and cons and after a rally of BJD in New Delhi on January 8.

Published: 20th December 2018 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer loans

Image used as reprsentation for farmer loans.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With pressure mounting on the State Government from Opposition and farmers’ organisations for waiver of farm loans and hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy, the ruling BJD may make a big announcement on the twin issues in the New Year.

If Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy’s ‘wait and watch’ statement on Tuesday to the media on farm loan waiver is any indication, the State Government is seriously contemplating to provide a major relief to the distressed farmers.

“The Government is evaluating the pros and cons of farm loan waiver. The Chief Minister may take a decision on the issue anytime after January 8 rally of BJD in New Delhi,” a senior BJD leader said.
Sources said the Government is working out financial implications on the State exchequer in the event of taking a call on loan waiver or providing higher MSP to farmers as announced by Chhattisgarh Government.

The Finance department has reportedly sought a detailed report on agricultural loans outstanding till March 31, 2018 from the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB). According to a rough estimate, the cumulative loan outstanding on farmers till the end of 2017-18 financial year will be over Rs 26,000 crore.

More than 54.24 lakh farmers of Odisha will stand to benefit from the loan waiver if the State Government decides to provide relief for falling prices of farm produce including vegetables and recurring natural calamities.

“Farm loan waiver up to Rs 50,000 per loanee farmer will put a financial burden of over Rs 26,000 crore (covering all banks) on the State coffers while the amount will be about Rs 15,000 crore for cooperative banks only,” sources in Cooperation department said.

The department is working on the provisional fund requirement for loan waiver at different slabs. The State Government has to decide a cap on the waiver amount and the beneficiaries (all loanees or non-defaulters only).

Though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been resisting the idea of farm loan waiver for a long time, he is not averse to it provided the support comes from the Centre.

Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a couple of months back, the Chief Minister had suggested setting up of a Credit Guarantee Trust for Agriculture (CGTA) on the lines of Credit Guarantee Trust for Small and Medium Enterprises (CGTSME) to address the problems of farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD Odisha farm loan waiver Odisha MSP hike Odisha government New Year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp