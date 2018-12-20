Home States Odisha

BJP seeks crop loss aid for farmers

He urged the Government to compensate farmers whose paddy stocks in different mandis were damaged due to Phethai-induced rains.

Published: 20th December 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as activists of BJP Kishan Morcha gheraoed mandis (market yards) across the State protesting delay in paddy procurement and non-payment of minimum support price (MSP) to farmers, the saffron party on Wednesday urged the Government to immediately compensate farmers who lost their standing crops to cyclone Phethai.

Alleging that many ‘Titli’ affected farmers are yet to receive crop loss compensation, State BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty said the Government is yet to disburse financial assistance to drought-hit farmers of nine districts. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a special package for drought affected farmers of these districts on November 15. Though over a month has passed, not a single farmer has been paid any assistance,” Mohanty said.

