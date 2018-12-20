Dhenkanal collector directs joint inquiry into Kharif crop loss

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In the wake of a demand by the farmers for compensation and loan waiver after cyclone Phethai, the district administration has issued orders for a joint inquiry into the assessment of crop loss in every block.

At a meeting here on Wednesday, Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan asked Deputy Director of Agriculture and Revenue officers to conduct a joint inquiry on crop loss. Farmers of Odapada, Gondia and other blocks have been facing difficulties due to loss of harvested paddy and standing crops, said sources adding even straw has been destroyed in the rain that hit the area in last three days.

Meanwhile, agriculture and revenue officers have started visiting the blocks for the survey. Even vegetables have been damaged in the field in Dhenkanal-Sankarpur road and Hindol, Kanakdahada and Parjang.

Protesting against millers who are demanding reduction of 4 to 5 kg per quintal of paddy at mandis, BJP Kisan Morcha Lok Sabha constituency pravari, Debashish Hota staged a demonstration in Kadua Mandi in Kamakshyanagar on Wednesday.

Farmers took out a rally and staged a demonstration demanding loan waiver and sale of all paddy brought to a mandi in the district. Deputy Director of Agriculture Chhabindra Behera said they have started an inquiry and farmers who have suffered will be benefitted after the survey.