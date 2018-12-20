Home States Odisha

Dhenkanal collector directs joint inquiry into Kharif crop loss

Supported by the BJP, farmers had earlier protested against millers who are demanding reduction of 4 to 5 kg per quintal of paddy at mandis.

Published: 20th December 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

Image for representational purpose only for cultivation season of kharif paddy crops. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In the wake of a demand by the farmers for compensation and loan waiver after cyclone Phethai, the district administration has issued orders for a joint inquiry into the assessment of crop loss in every block.

At a meeting here on Wednesday, Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan asked Deputy Director of Agriculture and Revenue officers to conduct a joint inquiry on crop loss. Farmers of Odapada, Gondia and other blocks have been facing difficulties due to loss of harvested paddy and standing crops, said sources adding even straw has been destroyed in the rain that hit the area in last three days.

Meanwhile, agriculture and revenue officers have started visiting the blocks for the survey. Even vegetables have been damaged in the field in Dhenkanal-Sankarpur road and Hindol, Kanakdahada and Parjang.

Protesting against millers who are demanding reduction of 4 to 5 kg per quintal of paddy at mandis, BJP Kisan Morcha Lok Sabha constituency pravari, Debashish Hota staged a demonstration in Kadua Mandi in Kamakshyanagar on Wednesday.

Farmers took out a rally and staged a demonstration demanding loan waiver and sale of all paddy brought to a mandi in the district. Deputy Director of Agriculture Chhabindra Behera said they have started an inquiry and farmers who have suffered will be benefitted after the survey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhenkanal collector Odisha collector enquiry Odisha farmers protest Kharif crop loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp