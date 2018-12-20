Delivery van for pregnant women in Odisha's Kandhamal district

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: In a bid to encourage institutional delivery, Kandhamal district administration has introduced a delivery van for pregnant women. The vehicle is equipped with all necessary facilities for delivery of a child. At least two staff nurses, attendants and vehicle driver along with essential drugs and consumables have been provided to facilitate delivery of a woman in an emergency case.

At present, the delivery van will be stationed at the Community Health Centre in Phiringia. It will be extended to other areas in the district after seeing its success. Besides the delivery van, two more bike ambulances and three janani auto-rickshaws for Daringibadi and Tumudibandha blocks were launched. The vehicle will carry the pregnant women to the hospital on a priority basis and the fare will be provided to the driver according to norms of the Government, sources said.

Earlier, the district administration had introduced three bike ambulances and 11 janani autos to carry pregnant women from remote places to the nearby hospitals. These vehicles are in addition to the existing Government ambulances like 108, 102, Arogya Plus and other vehicles. The district administration has also set up seven Maternity Waiting Homes (MWH) to promote institutional deliveries.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena recently inaugurated the vehicles in the presence of local MLA Duguni Kanhar, Collector Brunda D and other district level officers at District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here.