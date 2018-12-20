Ensure power backup for Plus II tests: CHSE to Odisha schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The higher secondary schools (erstwhile junior colleges) have been asked to take necessary steps for sufficient power backup on their respective campuses by March first week as the State Government has planned to install CCTV cameras in all examination centres during the annual Plus II examination scheduled to commence from March 7 next year.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has directed the schools to keep generators or UPS ready to avoid inconvenience during the examinations in case of power failure. Examination centres will be shifted from higher secondary schools not having access to electricity or power backup facility, said Controller of Examination, CHSE BK Sahoo. However, there have been no reports of any school/examination centre not having electricity facility, he said.

“Nobody, not even examiners, will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside examination halls. The CCTV installation is an additional measure which will be put in place by the Government from this year onwards,” said Sahoo.

While orders regarding the implementation of the provisions have already been communicated to schools, CHSE will also issue the guidelines to centre superintendents after releasing the final list of examination centres. Last year, there were a total 1,107 examination centres across the State.

The State Government has already announced dates for the Plus II examinations. As per a Government notification, the examinations will start from March 7 and conclude on March 30. Examinations for Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational and Distance Education will be conducted as per schedule prescribed by the State Council. Though the examinations will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, students have been asked to take their seats by 9.45 am.

Meanwhile, several higher secondary schools have opposed the proposal of installing CCTV cameras citing unavailability of adequate infrastructure. They have asked the Government to make a special allocation for the same. CHSE officials, however, said schools have been asked to utilize the school development funds for the purpose.