Headmaster suspended for sexual assault in Odisha's Bhawanipatna

Despite the suspension, police are yet to find the accused, Balakrushna Mohapatra, who has gone absconding.

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh
By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: THE headmaster of  Simaska UG High School, a tribal residential school under Thuamul Rampur block, has been suspended by district Collector for alleged sexual assault of a girl student even as police has registered a case in the connection.

The accused Balakrushna Mohapatra has gone absconding and a search has been launched by the police to apprehend him. Mohapatra had allegedly sexually assaulted a Class IX student and boarder of the girls hostel the night before Ganesh Puja this year. The girl was taking part in the decoration of the puja mandap in the school when the headmaster committed the heinous act.

He had allegedly asked the other girls to leave the room and attempted to rape her. Thereafter too, he had frequently molested the girl and shut her up by threatening her of dire consequences. He had even threatened to not allow her to appear in the matriculation exams if she disclosed anything. The girl had informed her parents but they also kept quiet out of fear for the safety of their daughter’s life and future.

The matter, however, came to light recently when a group of villagers complained to the Collector Parag Harshad Gavali about the nefarious activities going on in the school. The Collector asked District Welfare Officer (DWO) and Sub-Collector to inquire into the allegations. The victim had mustered the courage to reveal everything before the visiting officials. Based on their report, a show cause was issued to Mohapatra. As his reply was not satisfactory, the Collector placed him under suspension. The DWO also filed a police complaint in the connection.

Sources said in the past, Mohapatra was the president of District Primary Teachers Association but he was removed from the post after similar allegations were levelled against him. Villagers had alleged that since he was close to politicians of the area, he was not transferred for the last 18 years.

