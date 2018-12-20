Home States Odisha

IDCO to conduct study on transport corridor in Odisha's Paradip

Odisha government has asked IFCO to prepare a detailed project report so that the suitable alignment can be finalised.

Published: 20th December 2018 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

highway, road

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to conduct a study and coordinate with all stakeholders for development of a multi-modal transport corridor at Paradip.

With Paradip turning into a major industrial hub of East India, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) had proposed to set up a multi-modal transport corridor, including the rail corridor in the port town. A senior official said IDCO will conduct the study to decide on cost sharing and acquisition of land required for the development of the corridor.

“The proposal of IFFCO to develop freight sidings on the common corridor has not been accepted as it would hinder the corridor’s use for common purposes. However, it has been allowed to plan the railway siding within IFFCO’s plant premises to reduce traffic as well as pollution,” he said.    

Earlier, IFFCO had applied for a lease of 51 acres of Government land for development of a rail corridor at Bhitargarh under Kujang tehsil in Jagatsinghpur district. While 17.35 acre has been sanctioned, the rest 33.72 acres is pending for sanction as the land is recorded in the name of Paradip Port Trust (PPT). Though approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority in 2016, the rail corridor is yet to take off as land for the rail siding has not been handed over to IFFCO. The land requirement for the rail siding is 54.80 acre.

IFFCO has been asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for its transport corridor so that suitable alignment can be finalised.  Meanwhile, it has been decided to develop common user facilities at Paradip to decongest the area and streamline road and rail movement. As per the plan, a flyover will be constructed by PPT. Apart from the Petroleum Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) which is being developed with Central assistance, the State Government is developing a plastic park at Paradip.
With an investment of Rs 13,643 crores, PCPIR is one of the four such proposed projects and one of the largest freight ports in the country.

Similarly, the plastic park is being set up over 120 acres of land in a bid to develop a state-of-the-art manufacturing base for downstream plastic industries comprising conversion of polymers into plastic articles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha IDCO Paradip transport corridor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp