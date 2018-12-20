IDCO to conduct study on transport corridor in Odisha's Paradip

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to conduct a study and coordinate with all stakeholders for development of a multi-modal transport corridor at Paradip.

With Paradip turning into a major industrial hub of East India, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) had proposed to set up a multi-modal transport corridor, including the rail corridor in the port town. A senior official said IDCO will conduct the study to decide on cost sharing and acquisition of land required for the development of the corridor.

“The proposal of IFFCO to develop freight sidings on the common corridor has not been accepted as it would hinder the corridor’s use for common purposes. However, it has been allowed to plan the railway siding within IFFCO’s plant premises to reduce traffic as well as pollution,” he said.

Earlier, IFFCO had applied for a lease of 51 acres of Government land for development of a rail corridor at Bhitargarh under Kujang tehsil in Jagatsinghpur district. While 17.35 acre has been sanctioned, the rest 33.72 acres is pending for sanction as the land is recorded in the name of Paradip Port Trust (PPT). Though approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority in 2016, the rail corridor is yet to take off as land for the rail siding has not been handed over to IFFCO. The land requirement for the rail siding is 54.80 acre.

IFFCO has been asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for its transport corridor so that suitable alignment can be finalised. Meanwhile, it has been decided to develop common user facilities at Paradip to decongest the area and streamline road and rail movement. As per the plan, a flyover will be constructed by PPT. Apart from the Petroleum Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) which is being developed with Central assistance, the State Government is developing a plastic park at Paradip.

With an investment of Rs 13,643 crores, PCPIR is one of the four such proposed projects and one of the largest freight ports in the country.

Similarly, the plastic park is being set up over 120 acres of land in a bid to develop a state-of-the-art manufacturing base for downstream plastic industries comprising conversion of polymers into plastic articles.