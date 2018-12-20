Home States Odisha

Millers lift damaged paddy in Odisha's Koraput

Published: 20th December 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a noble gesture, millers of Koraput district lifted over 40,000 quintals of paddy damaged by rain, on Wednesday to help the farming community.

Prior to Phethai-triggered rain that lashed the district for days, farmers had brought their paddy stock to market yards in Kundra and Kamata as there was no space to stock the grains. Rain damaged the stock that were kept in the open. However, to help the farmers tide over the situation, millers decided to lift 40,000 quintal paddy at government fixed minimum support price (MSP), without checking the quality. As per norms, paddy should meet the fair average quality norm to qualify for MSP. “We took the decision to lift paddy stock on humanitarian grounds,” said Koraput Millers Association vice-president Mohasish Panda.
So far, over one quintal paddy has been procured in the district.

