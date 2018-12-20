Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik lays Tribal Haat stone, opens festival for children

The Odisha CM stated that the state is the only one in the country which provides maximum reservation facilities to SC and ST students from its own resources.

Published: 20th December 2018 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of a ‘Tribal Haat’ at Adivasi Ground here on Wednesday.  The project is aimed at providing tribals with an integrated platform to showcase their art, craft and organic products. The facility will also function as an interpretation centre.

Officials of SC and ST Development department said the haat will be of international standards and have air-conditioned pavilions for handicrafts made up of metal, stone and cane besides textile and transit, terracotta, pottery and an amphitheatre. The facility will also have a ticket counter for visiting the interpretation centre.

The CM also inaugurated the State level annual students’ festival ‘Sargiful-2018’. Sargiful, which has reached its ninth year, is organised to recognise hidden talents among SC and ST students in diverse spheres like painting, photography, music, creative writing through completions. Around 1,000 students will participate in the three-day event.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen advised children to study hard and inspire others. The State Government has constructed hostels for over six lakh children belonging to SC and ST communities to help them pursue their studies, he said.

“Odisha is the only State in the country which provides maximum reservation facilities to SC and ST students from its own resources. The Government has also facilitated the education of these children in private English medium schools,” the CM said. The State Government has introduced programmes like ‘Akanksha’ for higher education of  SC and ST students and Rs 1,000 crore has been provided so far towards pre and post-matric scholarships to over 19 lakh students, he said.

Naveen announced that the State Government has decided to construct 102 hostels for OBC and SEBC students and 40 hostels for students belonging to minority communities. Currently, there are 4,300 residential schools and 6,300 hostels functioning in the State for SC and ST students, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sargiful 2018 Odisha tribal haat Naveen Patnaik Odisha SC and ST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp