Rain hits farmers hard in Odisha's Jharsuguda and Sundargarh

Rain has hit paddy farmers hard in Jharsuguda district. While they were already affected by drought this year, the recent rain hit them below the belt.

Paddy grains, Paddy mandi

Harvested paddy grains left in the open at a mandi dreanched in rain water in Jharsuguda district | Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA/SUNDARGARH: Rain has hit paddy farmers hard in Jharsuguda district. While they were already affected by drought this year, the recent rain hit them below the belt. Standing crops as well as harvested stocks have been inundated in many places. Farmers in some areas have also informed that harvested grains have started sprouting.

According to reports, paddy crops in five blocks of Lakhanpur, Jharsuguda, Laikera, Kolabira and Kirmira have been severely affected. This year, paddy cultivation was done in 50,404 hectares (ha) land in the district. Due to scanty rainfall, crops in 31,075 hectares were already damaged. Farmers of Balijuri said rain damaged more than 100 quintals of paddy that were stocked in gunny bags for procurement in the village. Deputy Director of Agriculture, Pushpesh Kumar Pujari said crop loss is being assessed and a report will be submitted to the State Government soon.

In Bonai block of Sundargarh, farmers are apprehensive that after two days of exposure to rain, paddy crops will start sprouting. Bonai Krushak Sangh President Dambrudhar Kishan said it was impossible on the part of farmers to cover their harvested crops or shift them to safer places within a short period of time.
Bonai Agriculture Officer, PH Kerketta said except some varieties of paddy that have a quick dormancy period, farmers who grew other varieties should not worry.

He said only some varieties have dormancy break period of one day for sprouting, while most of the other varieties take one month to sprout. He said the intensity of rain was low on Monday and even if stacked crops on agricultural lands were submerged, they will only be discoloured and not completely damaged.

