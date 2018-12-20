Home States Odisha

Odisha showcases agricultural prowess at Delhi road show

‘Krushi Odisha’, an exhibition-cum-Krushak Pathshala which is scheduled to be held in January 2019, aims at identifying alternative avenues for doubling farmers’ income.

Krushi Odisha

Brochure of Krushi Odisha-2019 being unveiled by dignitaries on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday organized a roadshow at New Delhi to showcase the prowess of farming and agriculture industry in Odisha and highlight investment opportunities in the sector.

The road show was organized in the run-up to the next edition of ‘Krushi Odisha’, an exhibition-cum-Krushak Pathshala scheduled to be held from January 15 to 19 next year at Biju Patnaik Ground here. Krushi Odisha-2019 aims at identifying alternative avenues for doubling farmers’ income and providing market linkages for agriculture and allied sectors. The exposition ‘Agriculture 2.0’ will showcase the latest farm mechanized products of the country and help mentor agripreneurs on farm residues.

Highlighting the State’s achievements, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Secretary Saurabh Garg said Odisha contributes nine per cent to the total paddy production in India and the State is ranked seventh in total fruit production. “The production and productivity of rice has doubled since 2001-02 with nearly 25 lakh tonne of surplus rice. The State produces more than eight lakh tonne of mango during the period of May-June,” he said.

Odisha offers a plethora of opportunities for investment in agriculture sector. While two food parks at Rayagada and Khurda besides a seafood park at Deras have already been developed, a rice technology park is coming up at Bhadrak.

Speaking at the road show, Agriculture Production Commissioner Gagan Kumar Dhal said Odisha is the third largest State in production of cashew and contributes nearly 13 per cent of total mushroom produced in country. The State is also the largest producer of sweet potato in the country contributing nearly 30 per cent of the total production, he added.

On the occasion, the brochure of Krushi Odisha-2019 was released. Among others, Principal Resident Commissioner Tuhin Pandey, Member of CII National Council on Agriculture Gokul Patnaik and Director of CII Odisha State office Suparna Nanda were present.

