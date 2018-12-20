Home States Odisha

US envoy shakes a leg with students of KISS

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Ian Juster had a memorable experience during his day out at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) on Wednesday.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster dancing with KISS students | Express

BHUBANESWAR: US Ambassador to India Kenneth Ian Juster had a memorable experience during his day out at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) on Wednesday. He interacted with students and danced to the tunes of tribal numbers.

“I am impressed by the talent and enthusiasm of the student community. Providing quality education to thousands of students is an impressive and significant achievement of KISS as it has positive impact on diverse tribal communities,” he said.

Juster visited various campuses of KIIT and different departments of KISS. Addressing 27,000 tribal students of the institution, he said today’s youth are a powerful force in the ever-changing world. “I hope one day, US diplomats will sit across the table with some of you, working to solve global problems or US entrepreneurs will team up with you to develop innovative solutions that can advance welfare and prosperity of people of both the countries,” he said.

The US Government has maintained a long term partnership with KISS through their English Access Programme, which will mark its 10th anniversary next year. Juster said be it Government officials, business people, scientists or artists, Americans will continue to work closely with Indians to turn big ideas into reality.

On the occasion, he inaugurated the newly constructed Hockey stadium of KIIT-KISS. Among others, US Consul General in Hyderabad Katherine B Hadda, Chief of Public Affairs Drew Giblin and founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta were present.

