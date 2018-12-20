Woman carried in sling for 14 km to hospital

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Despite tall claims of the Health and Family Welfare Department on the availability of referral transport at the nook and corner of the state, incidents of patients being carried on shoulders, cots or slings to the hospital across rural and remote areas have become a routine.

In a latest instance on Wednesday, an ailing Bonda woman from Goiguda village of the district was carried on a sling for 14 km to the Khairaput Community Health Centre (CHC) as no ambulance was available. The 108 ambulance of Khairput CHC has been lying out of order for over three months.

The woman Sukri Chalam (30) had fallen ill and her family members tried to get the 108 ambulance to take her to the nearest Mudulipada health centre. As it was not available, they carried her on a sling covering a distance of two km.

However, as her condition began to deteriorate, the doctors referred her to the Khairput CHC. They tried to contact the 108 ambulance again but were told that it was not functional. Finding no other alternative, they carried her on the sling again and walked for 14 km to reach the CHC.

Suman Topno, medical officer of the CHC, refuted the incident stating she was brought to Khairput on a four-wheeler arranged by the family. They carried her to the Community Health Centre from the bus stand on a sling as she was weak and unable to walk.

On non-availability of 108 ambulance, he shifted the responsibility to the Chief District Medical Officer. “I have informed the CDMO about the defunct ambulance. Patients from Bonda Hills usually come to Khairput CHC on their own arrangement,” he said.

Locals and panchayat representatives have sought the intervention of Chief Minister and Collector in the matter. They demanded a probe into why the ambulance had not been repaired for so long despite being the only one deputed for the area. They have also sought a separate ambulance to be stationed at Mudulipada for shifting of patients.