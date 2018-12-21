Coast Guard office security breached

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Security in the Indian Coast Guard office, here was breached when a vendor entered the premises without any obstacle on Thursday.

Additional SP Bishnu Charan Mishra said the man has been identified as Mohammed Shakhaaz, a jacket vendor from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. He entered ICG office after getting clearance from security personnel.

On the campus, the ICG officials suspected his activity and interrogated him. As he failed to give a satisfactory answer for the reasons to enter ICG office, his items, including pen drives, were seized and he was detained for interrogation.

Later, the Indian Coast Guard officials handed him over to Paradip police for detailed verification.