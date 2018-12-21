Odisha Congress pledges farm loan waiver

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While Congress on Thursday promised to waive off farm loans if voted to power and within five hours of forming Government in Odisha, the ruling BJD said it is not competing with other States in writing off agriculture loans.

Stating that BJD’s proposed Parliament gherao on January 8 demanding hike in minimum support price (MSP) is meant to mislead people of Odisha ahead of elections, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said the Naveen Patnaik Government has forgotten about farmers in the last 18 years of its tenure.

Congress will waive off farm loans within 5 hours of forming govt. in Odisha. It's our solemn promise to our annadatas. pic.twitter.com/SB01AyhOHE — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) December 20, 2018

BJD is in govt. in Odisha since last 18 years, they never thought about the welfare of our farmers. The Congress govts. in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan took just two days to waive off farm loans. Look at the contrast. pic.twitter.com/HVIJcgaK0S — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) December 20, 2018

For the last 18 years, BJD did nothing for our annadatas. Now the party is getting stomachache when Congress govt. in Chhattisgarh announced bonus on MSP. The BJD is exposing it's anti-farmer face to the people of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/p27XQvnxww — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) December 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said different political parties are promising farm loan waiver in order to compete with each other ahead of the elections but the State government is considering all aspects before moving ahead in this regard.