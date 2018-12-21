Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress pledges farm loan waiver

In a series of tweets, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik attacked the government for not considering much for farmers and stated that the Congress will waive farm loans as soon as possible if in power.

Published: 21st December 2018 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik | File photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While Congress on Thursday promised to waive off farm loans if voted to power and within five hours of forming Government in Odisha, the ruling BJD said it is not competing with other States in writing off agriculture loans.

Stating that BJD’s proposed Parliament gherao on January 8 demanding hike in minimum support price (MSP) is meant to mislead people of Odisha ahead of elections, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said the Naveen Patnaik Government has forgotten about farmers in the last 18 years of its tenure.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said different political parties are promising farm loan waiver in order to compete with each other ahead of the elections but the State government is considering all aspects before moving ahead in this regard.

