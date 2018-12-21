Home States Odisha

Health experts from Japan visit Odisha's Khurda

Apart from visiting various hospitals, the experts also met Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda to understand the challenges in malaria zones of Odisha.

Published: 21st December 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of experts from Malaria No More, Japan on Thursday visited Mendhasal CHC and its nearby health centres in Khurda district to study the mechanism put in place to control the vector-borne disease in the area.

Deputy Executive Director of Malaria No More Yumiko Lizuka and board member Miki Nagashima interacted with the health officials and had discussions on the measures taken by the State Government.
Their visit came close on the heels of WHO commendation for the State in bringing down cases of malaria positive and death.

Later, the experts met Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda to understand the challenges in malaria zones of Odisha. They assured to provide all kinds of support to the State in its endeavour to eradicate malaria by 2030. They said the field visit will help them formulate apt strategies for malaria control.

Dr Meherda said Odisha needs 15 million long-lasting insecticidal nets and microscopic blood testing facilities at primary health centres to continue the good work in malaria control. He urged support of the associate organisation to achieve the goal.

Earlier, the State Government had signed a MoU with Malaria No More, US in a bid to eliminate the disease. Malaria No More, US has prepared a roadmap to support the State in devising strategies for expediting community awareness and advocacy for use of long-lasting insecticidal nets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaria No More Japan Malaria No More US Khurda doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp