Health experts from Japan visit Odisha's Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of experts from Malaria No More, Japan on Thursday visited Mendhasal CHC and its nearby health centres in Khurda district to study the mechanism put in place to control the vector-borne disease in the area.

Deputy Executive Director of Malaria No More Yumiko Lizuka and board member Miki Nagashima interacted with the health officials and had discussions on the measures taken by the State Government.

Their visit came close on the heels of WHO commendation for the State in bringing down cases of malaria positive and death.

Later, the experts met Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda to understand the challenges in malaria zones of Odisha. They assured to provide all kinds of support to the State in its endeavour to eradicate malaria by 2030. They said the field visit will help them formulate apt strategies for malaria control.

Dr Meherda said Odisha needs 15 million long-lasting insecticidal nets and microscopic blood testing facilities at primary health centres to continue the good work in malaria control. He urged support of the associate organisation to achieve the goal.

Earlier, the State Government had signed a MoU with Malaria No More, US in a bid to eliminate the disease. Malaria No More, US has prepared a roadmap to support the State in devising strategies for expediting community awareness and advocacy for use of long-lasting insecticidal nets.