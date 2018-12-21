Housing for Army aspirants in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged accommodation facilities for hundreds of applicants who have come to the Capital to participate in a recruitment rally of 120 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Bihar. The recruitment drive will conclude on December 23.

Around 600 applicants will be accommodated at BMC’s Kalyan Mandap, community centre and Yatri Niwas here. While 150 candidates will be lodged at Unit-VI Kalyan Mandap, 50 will be housed in the community centre at Shastri Nagar.

Similarly, 400 candidates will be housed at Unit-VIII community centre and Yatri Niwas on Cuttack-Puri Road. BMC has asked its officials to provide sanitation and drinking water at the facilities where candidates will stay during the recruitment process.

“We have requested officers of 120 Infantry Battalion to inform the candidates regarding the facilities,” a BMC official said.