Home States Odisha

Housing for Army aspirants in Bhubaneswar

Around 600 applicants will be accommodated at BMC’s Kalyan Mandap, community centre and Yatri Niwas here.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Army

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged accommodation facilities for hundreds of applicants who have come to the Capital to participate in a recruitment rally of 120 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Bihar. The recruitment drive will conclude on December 23.

Around 600 applicants will be accommodated at BMC’s Kalyan Mandap, community centre and Yatri Niwas here. While 150 candidates will be lodged at Unit-VI Kalyan Mandap, 50 will be housed in the community centre at Shastri Nagar.

Similarly, 400 candidates will be housed at Unit-VIII community centre and Yatri Niwas on Cuttack-Puri Road. BMC has asked its officials to provide sanitation and drinking water at the facilities where candidates will stay during the recruitment process.

“We have requested officers of 120 Infantry Battalion to inform the candidates regarding the facilities,” a BMC official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation 120 Infantry Battalion Odisha army aspirants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp