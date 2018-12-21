Home States Odisha

Odisha's Koraput in cold wave grip

Vehicular traffic was hit on highways passing through the district as thick blanket of fog covered roads.

Published: 21st December 2018

Koraput ghat road, fog

A fog covered ghat road in Sunki area of Koraput district | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Intense cold wave has gripped Koraput district with mercury plummeting to 7 degree Celsius in the night. District administration has put all officials concerned on alert.

According to reports, both day and night temperature has decreased by four degrees in comparison to last week, throwing normal life out of gear. Chilly weather is experienced in both hilly terrains and plains of Koraput and Jeypore sub-divisions.

On Thursday, vehicular traffic was hit on the state highways and NH passing through the district as thick blanket of fog covered the ghat roads near Jeypore, Laxmipur, Rayagada, Sunki and Salur. Even, patients were taken to Jeypore and Koraput hospitals after 11 am.

Markets in Koraput and Jeypore sub-divisions wore a deserted look as people preferred to remain indoor. The civic administration of Jeypore has asked the homeless and destitute to use the town hall for shelter in the night.

Official sources said the cold condition would continue for next couple of days in the tribal district.
In Nabarangpur district, Chandahandi BDO DP Bolo rescued a destitute woman, who had taken shelter at a paan shop on Thursday. He took her to his residence after her preliminary checkup at the local hospital.

