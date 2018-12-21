Locals resent delay in issuing Record of Rights in Odisha's Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Resentment is brewing among the landowners of Ganjam district over the delay in issuing Record of Rights (RoR) at various tehsil offices.

Locals alleged that deficiencies in the functioning of the software have delayed rectification of mistakes and other computerisation works. The much-hyped digital land records programme in the district remained a non-starter, they added.

As per reports, the State Government had entrusted several private firms for digitisation of land records at tehsil level in 2011-12. But so far, no revenue maps of the localities have been prepared.

For the last two months, hundreds of applicants of the district have been running from pillar to post to get their RoRs and other certificates issued by the tehsils. When contacted, tehsil officials said they are helpless as the software is not working properly for want of modification in the system.