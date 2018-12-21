Odisha CM Naveen likely to visit Jharsaguda today

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend the inaugural function of Self-sacrifice Day on Friday. The function will be jointly organised by Sahid Karunakar Singh Nayak Memorial Trust of Jharsuguda district and All India Gondwana Society and Integrated Tribal Society from December 21 to 23. The Chief Minister will arrive at VSS airport here at 11.40 am and from there he will take a helicopter to PS College Ground at Kolabira to lay the foundation for 14 projects and inaugurate others.

He will attend the Self-sacrifice Day event at 1.45 pm before leaving for Bhubaneswar. Extensive arrangements have been made by police for the Chief Minister’s visit. As many as 11 DSPs, 20 Inspectors, 37 ASIs, 2 OSAP Battalions, 100 APRs and 10 platoons from other districts have been deployed, said SP Aswini Mohanty.