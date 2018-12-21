Home States Odisha

Pravati, 1st girl from Jhodia tribe to crack OPSC

A junior lecturer of Mathematics in DAV College at Koraput, Pravati bagged second rank in ST woman category.

Published: 21st December 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Pravati Jhodia

By Bidyadhar Choudhury
Express News Service

KORAPUT: Parvati Jhodia is the first from the Jhodia tribal community to crack the OPSC. The 27-year-old has bagged the 76th position out of 106 successful candidates and second rank in ST woman category.

A native of Puhundi village under Padapadi panchayat of Kashipur block in Rayagada district, she is currently employed as a junior lecturer of Mathematics in DAV College at Koraput, where she had pursued her graduation. She went ahead to complete post-graduation from Berhampur University.

Speaking to this paper, Parvati attributed her success to her willpower, dedication and blessing of her family members. She wishes to work towards women empowerment in the State. Parvati opined that members of her community should educate their children.

TAGS
OPSC results Jhodia tribes OPSC OPSC ST SC results

