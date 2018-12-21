Home States Odisha

OPSC Exam: Youth from Odisha's Rourkela bags 4th position

Manas Ranjan Sahu of Civil Township has also cleared the UPSC exams.

Published: 21st December 2018 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Manas Ranjan Sahu of Civil Township has made Sundargarh proud by securing the fourth position in the Odisha Civil Services OCS) examination.

The 27-year-old youth, who is currently employed as a probationary officer at the Rourkela SME branch of SBI, has also been selected for the interview of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

A native of Jareikela in Sundargarh district, Sahu began preparing for both OCS and UPSC after he graduated in electrical engineering from IIT-Delhi. Before joining SBI in April this year, he used to devote 10 to 12 hours for studying.  

Sahu said he cleared the OCS in the second attempt, while earlier he had cleared prelims of UPSC five times only to flunk the mains. In his last attempt, he managed to sail through the mains and his interview is scheduled for early next year.

Sahu said he is looking forward to join the Odisha Administration Services but he aspires to be an Indian Administrative Service officer. He attributed his success to family support, dedicated and planned study and hard work. His father Mahendra is a businessman and was former sarpanch of Jareikela. His mother Indu had also served as vice-chairperson of Bisra block.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OCS results OPSC Odisha Public Service Commision Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp