OPSC Exam: Youth from Odisha's Rourkela bags 4th position

ROURKELA: Manas Ranjan Sahu of Civil Township has made Sundargarh proud by securing the fourth position in the Odisha Civil Services OCS) examination.

The 27-year-old youth, who is currently employed as a probationary officer at the Rourkela SME branch of SBI, has also been selected for the interview of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

A native of Jareikela in Sundargarh district, Sahu began preparing for both OCS and UPSC after he graduated in electrical engineering from IIT-Delhi. Before joining SBI in April this year, he used to devote 10 to 12 hours for studying.

Sahu said he cleared the OCS in the second attempt, while earlier he had cleared prelims of UPSC five times only to flunk the mains. In his last attempt, he managed to sail through the mains and his interview is scheduled for early next year.

Sahu said he is looking forward to join the Odisha Administration Services but he aspires to be an Indian Administrative Service officer. He attributed his success to family support, dedicated and planned study and hard work. His father Mahendra is a businessman and was former sarpanch of Jareikela. His mother Indu had also served as vice-chairperson of Bisra block.