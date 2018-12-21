Home States Odisha

Sambalpur book fair extended

As rain lashed Sambalpur on Monday and Tuesday, footfall at the book fair decreased due to  which, SETU members on Thursday decided to extend it.

Published: 21st December 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The 21st Sambalpur Book Fair, which started here on December 14, has been extended till December 25. The book fair, organised by Society for Education Tradition and Unity (SETU), a local socio-cultural organisation, is going on at PHED Ground in Ainthapali here.

As rain lashed Sambalpur on Monday and Tuesday, footfall at the book fair decreased due to  which, SETU members on Thursday decided to extend it.Prize distribution and felicitation ceremony would be held on December 23.

This year, painter Bholanath Nayak will be conferred with SETU Samman. Besides, prizes will be given to the winners of debate competition organised during the book fair. On December 24, Sambalpuri Lekhak Parishad will organise a seminar on ‘Sambalpuri Literature’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp