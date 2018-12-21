Sambalpur book fair extended

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The 21st Sambalpur Book Fair, which started here on December 14, has been extended till December 25. The book fair, organised by Society for Education Tradition and Unity (SETU), a local socio-cultural organisation, is going on at PHED Ground in Ainthapali here.

As rain lashed Sambalpur on Monday and Tuesday, footfall at the book fair decreased due to which, SETU members on Thursday decided to extend it.Prize distribution and felicitation ceremony would be held on December 23.

This year, painter Bholanath Nayak will be conferred with SETU Samman. Besides, prizes will be given to the winners of debate competition organised during the book fair. On December 24, Sambalpuri Lekhak Parishad will organise a seminar on ‘Sambalpuri Literature’.