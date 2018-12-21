School in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur functions without NOC, students forced to do menial jobs

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: After the State Government recently released a list of schools functioning without no objection certificate (NOC), names of more and more defaulting institutions are coming to the fore.

In the latest case, District Child Protection Officer Kanhu Charan Rout has lodged a complaint against Maa Ambika SC/ST Residential School, Sidhal for running a school by producing forged documents, harassing and humiliating students.

The school was opened in 1992 and the management of the residential school had obtained NOC by submitting a fake land document and other infrastructure. After obtaining NOC from the District Education Officer, Jagatsinghpur, the Board of Secondary Education gave permission to conduct examinations. Meanwhile, the villagers brought allegations of lack of facilities and harassment of students by engaging them in the agriculture field or domestic work.

ALSO READ: Over 200 schools run without NOC in Odisha's Jajpur

They alleged that school authorities have pressed the children, including girls, in domestic work and cultivation of paddy crops in the land. The students were also tortured when they refused to do these activities. The parents also alleged that though the strength of the residential school is about 170 from Classes I to X, the stipend of Rs 1,200 was being availed against 300 students.

Acting on the complaint, Collector Yamini Sarangi sought details on the school’s infrastructure like toilets, kitchen, drinking water facilities, boundary wall, safety measures and other documents in August.

The school was also asked to comply with the shortcomings within 15 days but the management failed to do so following which the administration obtained permission from the Government and closed the school.

Despite the closure of the school, the management was running it illegally. Inspector-in-charge of Jagatsinghpur police station Rajani Kant Mishra said after receiving allegations, police registered a case against the president, secretary and headmaster of the school as their names are mentioned in the FIR under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and an investigation is on.