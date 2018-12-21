Special team to probe BSE fire mishap in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur police have formed a special team to investigate the torching of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Sambalpur Zone office near Jail Chowk in the city. The zonal office was set on fire by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday afternoon.

Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora said a special police team led by Sambalpur SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata will inquire into the incident. A case has been registered under Sections 147, 448, 353, 435, 436, 294 and 149 of IPC and the special police team has begun an investigation, he said adding that the team has been directed to collect available CCTV footage for identification of culprits.

On Wednesday, eight to 10 persons barged into the zonal office and asked the staff, who were on duty, to vacate the building. Subsequently, they set the office on fire after ransacking it. Many official document and furniture were destroyed in the fire.

Deputy Secretary, BSE, Sambalpur Zone, Suryamani Majhi said they are yet to assess the loss due to the fire. The team will also check the office in the presence of police on Friday. Majhi said, all the staff of zonal office have been asked to be in office.