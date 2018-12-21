Home States Odisha

Special team to probe BSE fire mishap in Odisha's Sambalpur

A special police team will investigate the case of which the suspects are yet to be identified.

Published: 21st December 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

BSE Office

Police and fire fighters taking stock at the Board of Secondary Education office on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur police have formed a special team to investigate the torching of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Sambalpur Zone office near Jail Chowk in the city. The zonal office was set on fire by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday afternoon.

Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora said a special police team led by Sambalpur SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata will inquire into the incident. A case has been registered under Sections 147, 448, 353, 435, 436, 294 and 149 of IPC and the special police team has begun an investigation, he said adding that the team has been directed to collect available CCTV footage for identification of culprits.

On Wednesday, eight to 10 persons barged into the zonal office and asked the staff, who were on duty, to vacate the building. Subsequently, they set the office on fire after ransacking it. Many official document and furniture were destroyed in the fire.

Deputy Secretary, BSE, Sambalpur Zone, Suryamani Majhi said they are yet to assess the loss due to the fire. The team will also check the office in the presence of police on Friday. Majhi said, all the staff of zonal office have been asked to be in office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambalpur fire Sambalpur BSE Office Odisha Board of Secondary Education Sambalpur exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp