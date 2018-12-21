Home States Odisha

Stray dogs terrorise residents as Cuttack Municipal Corporation yet to put leash on menace

Residents complain of increase in number of accidents due to stray dogs who are attracted towards the garbage and carcass of animals dumped along the roads.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs, Cuttack dogs

Stray dogs roam on the streets of Cuttack.

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Stray dog menace has assumed alarming proportions in the Millennium City. With a significant rise in the number of stray dogs, instances of dog bites have also gone up in the city. The menace has made commuting on roads a nightmare for residents, especially children.

Sources said the number of stray dogs has witnessed a steady increase due to the neglect of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). The civic body has not launched any sterilisation drive since 2014 despite having necessary infrastructure including two dog sterilisation centres, a vehicle for carrying dogs and an annual fund of Rs 15 lakh under Animal Birth Control (ABC).

“The menace of stray dogs has become a major cause of worry. It has become unsafe to walk or ride a bicycle or motorcycle late in the night,” rued Sirish Mohapatra, a resident of Rajabagicha. Moreover, the menace has also led to an increase in road mishaps. A city-based social worker said stray dogs are attracted towards the garbage and carcass of animals dumped along the roads. They become ferocious while fighting for food and attack passersby, he said. Though there is no official report on the number of canines in the city, unofficial sources put the figure at a staggering 60,000.

A CMC official said the civic body had invited tender several times in the past for counting the canine population in the city. However, no organisation participated in the process. City Health Officer Dr Umesh Panigrahi said considering the inconvenience caused to people due to growth in stray dogs’ population, the civic body has started its own animal birth control-cum-anti-rabies vaccination (ABC and ARV) programme since September 22 this year. He said around 250 stray dogs have been sterilised in the last three months.

However, the city residents are not impressed with the tardy pace of the programme. “It took three months to sterilise only 250 dogs. How long will it take for the civic body to sterilise and control the total stray dog population?” wondered Sidharth Sarangi of Mahanadi Vihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha stray dogs Cuttack Municipal Corporation Animal Birth Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp