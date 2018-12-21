Tribal girl from Maoist -infested Odisha village clears OCS exam

Deba Prasad Dash By

Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: SHE defeated adversities with her strong will to succeed. Sandhya Samarth, a native of Maoist fortress Salimi under Mathili police limits, has bagged 91st rank in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination. This was her first attempt at the examination.

She, however, is not happy with her rank. Sandhya began preparing for the examination while pursuing MPhil from Ravenshaw University in Cuttack. “As I was working on my MPhil research, I could not focus on OCS examination preparations completely,” she said.

Daughter of a farmer, Ramdeb Samrath, Sandhya is now preparing for the UPSC examination. After completing Class X and XII from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-I at Malkangiri, she moved to Bhubaneswar to pursue graduation from BJB Autonomous College. Later, she completed post-graduation in Geography from Ravenshaw University and enrolled for MPhil.

Speaking to this paper, she said if one is determined and has a strong will power, nothing can stop him or her from reaching new heights. “There is no dearth of talent in remote blocks of Malkangiri. All they need is the right guidance and opportunity,” she added.