Women script Odisha Civil Service success

While Ayushi Mahapatra, a mechanical engineer topped the examination,  Sanjita Mohapatra and Poonam Mahapatra secured the second and third rank respectively.

Odisha Public Service Commission

Logo of Odisha Public Service Commission. (Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Women secured the top three positions of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination 2017, results of which were declared on Wednesday evening. Of the 106 candidates who successfully cleared the test conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the top administrative job of the State, 42 are women and four differently-abled.

More than 50,000 candidates had appeared the preliminary examination of which 1740 qualified for the main test. The Commission had shortlisted 212 candidates for viva voce and personality test held between December 3 and 10.  

While Ayushi Mahapatra topped the examination, Sanjita Mohapatra and Poonam Mahapatra secured the second and third position respectively. Eight women from ST, six from SC and five from SEBC categories also cleared the examination.

Topper Ayushi, who is a mechanical engineer, said, “I would like to work in the education sector which needs to be strengthened for Odisha to excel further. Besides infrastructural development, quality education is the need of the hour to increase employability.”  

A native of Puhundi village under Kashipur block in Rayagada district, Pravati Jhodia made history by becoming the first girl from Jhodia community to clear the top administrative examination. She has secured 76th rank.

Similarly, Sandhya Samarath of Salimi village under Maoist-infested Mathili block of Malkangiri district has brought cheers for her community members by securing 91st rank. Celebrations broke out in Salimi after the news of Sandhya’s feat spread in the locality.  

Among the male candidates, Manas Ranjan Sahu from SEBC category emerged the topper by securing the fourth rank. He was followed by Manas Ranjan Tripathy from the unreserved category at the fifth position.
Two blind candidates, Lekharam Bhoi with 100 per cent disability and Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak with 75 per cent disability who come under ST and SC category respectively, have also made it to the merit list. They have been ranked 105th and 106th.   

A notification issued by the OPSC stated that the selected candidates will be considered for appointment under Odisha Civil Services (Category I and Category II) to fill up OAS-A (JB), OFS-A (JB) and OPS-A (JB) posts.

