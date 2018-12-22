24L households get power connection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has provided 24 lakh domestic power connections till mid December this fiscal, informed officials of Energy department on Friday.Chairing the Grid Coordination Committee meeting, Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma said this achievement is a milestone in Odisha’s history. During the meeting, Sharma also directed officials of GRIDCO, OPTCL and power distribution companies to remain prepared for the upcoming summer and take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Sharma also asked Energy officials to put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth supply of electricity in all areas of the State during the upcoming General Elections.Plans were also chalked out for growth in power production, storage and transmission infrastructure. It was decided that steps will be taken to improve power production capacity of Machhkund and Balimela hydel projects