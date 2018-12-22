Home States Odisha

Bank manager shot at

Manager of Utkal Gramya Bank, Bijepur branch was shot at by masked men during  busy hours on Friday.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Manager of Utkal Gramya Bank, Bijepur branch was shot at by masked men during  busy hours on Friday. Manager Koshal Kumar Dora, who sustained three bullet injuries, is undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla.

Bank sources said two masked men entered the bank and sought details for opening new account and procedure for availing loans.Accordingly, Dora handed over the forms to them. Soon after, one of the miscreants tried to strangulate the manager and when he protested, the other miscreant opened three rounds of fire at him and fled. Dora sustained injuries in his lower abdomen, sources said.

The staffers immediately rushed Dora to Titlagarh hospital and from there to Balangir District Headquarters Hospital where his condition turned critical. He was then shifted to VIMSAR.Balangir SP K Shiva Subramani, who rushed to the spot, said investigation is on and the culprits will be nabbed soon. Police collected CCTV footage and questioned eyewitnesses.Nearby police stations have been alerted and a special team has been formed to nab the culprits. All the roads have been sealed.

