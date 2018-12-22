Bank strike paralyses operations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Banking operations were affected in the State as All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) called a nationwide strike on Friday over various demands including pay hike.

“About 10,000 officials of various nationalised and private sector banks in the State staged protests on the day. AIBOC, which is one of the constituents of United Forum for Bank Unions (UFBU), will also stage agitation on December 26,” said AIBOC State unit’s general secretary Sabyasachi Swain.

“Protesting the proposed merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, UFBU will hold a nationwide strike on December 26,” said member of National Confederation of Bank Employees SP Behera.

AIBOC’s other demands are abolition of new pension scheme, update/revision of pension and reduction of the steep hike in insurance premium of retirees.