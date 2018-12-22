Carcass of elephant calf found

Home States Odisha

The carcass of an elephant calf was found on Odisha-West Bengal border on Friday.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The carcass of an elephant calf was found on Odisha-West Bengal border on Friday.The carcass was spotted at Dhumsahi village under Kesharekha range of Kharagpur forest division of West Bengal. The calf is around five years old.

Carcass of the five-year-old calf at Dhumsahi village | Express

The calf was part of a herd which had strayed from Dalma forest in neighbouring Jharkhand to Dhumsahi village. In the village it consumed excess mahua poch and paddy. After some time, it started trumpeting and moved around the village leading to panic among the residents.

The villagers and forest personnel did not approach the calf as it was surrounded by the herd on Thursday night. Villagers returned to the spot after the herd left for Dalma forest and found the carcass, said sources.
Baripada Divisional Forest Officer Swayam Mallik said the carcass was found in Dhumsahi village bordering West Bengal.

“A herd of 100 jumbos, including 20 calves, had entered  into Mayurbhanj. The calf was part of the herd and died after consuming excess amount of ‘mahua poch’ and paddy. The herd returned to Dalma forest through Odisha-West Bengal corridor. As the spot where the carcass was found falls under West Bengal forest department’s jurisdiction, forest personnel of Kharagpur range have been informed of the calf’s death,” he added.

