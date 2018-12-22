Home States Odisha

Cold wave alarm sounded in State

Accordingly, the SRC office has asked Collectors and the departments concerned to keep a close watch on the situation and take appropriate steps to deal with the cold wave condition.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With temperature dropping drastically in the last two days, the State Government on Friday sounded a cold wave alert and asked district Collectors to put in place necessary measures to tackle the chilly weather condition.

Office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said as per Indian Meteorological Department’s bulletin, 12 places in the State recorded a minimum temperature of below 12 degree Celsius on the day. The minimum night temperature is expected to decline further by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at various places across Odisha in next four days.

“Necessary advisory to protect human beings and livestock from cold wave may be widely circulated and people without proper housing facilities allowed to take shelters during night in schools and other public buildings till the weather condition improves,” the SRC said in its letter to the Collectors. The district chiefs were also directed to ensure proper management of night shelters in urban areas to provide accommodation to the homeless and needy.

The SRC office further asked Housing and Urban Development, Health & Family Welfare, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development departments and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority to circulate suitable advisories during this period.

As per the IMD bulletin, Phulbani and Daringibadi recorded minimum temperatures of 7 degree C and 8.5 degree C on the day. The minimum temperature recorded in the State Capital was 13 degree C. “Ten other districts have also recorded a minimum temperature of below 12 degree C,” said Met officials.The officials said dry weather condition is likely to prevail in various parts of the State till December 25.

