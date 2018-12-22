Congress to oppose CM Naveen Patnaik’s Kalinga Nagar visit

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Kalinga Nagar for inauguration of Kalinga Nagar Mahotsav on Saturday will be opposed by Congress, said party leader Sarat Kumar Rout here on Friday.

Rout said “The Chief Minister has virtually done nothing for the benefit of people of Kalinga Nagar. Rather, the State police had killed 14 tribals for protesting forcible land acquisition in their area,” he added.

“If the Chief Minister comes with a development agenda, certainly the people of Kalinga Nagar will welcome him,” Rout added. At least 13 plants are operating in K Nagar industrial complex but locals have not been employed, Rout said. Unemployment is a big problem for people. Naveen is scheduled to arrive at Jakhapura by helicopter on Saturday at 3.35 pm and travel by road to Kalinga Nagar Park where he will pay floral tribute to Biju Patnaik ’s statue and proceed to Kalinga Nagar Mahotsav.