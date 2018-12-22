Home States Odisha

Congress to oppose CM Naveen Patnaik’s Kalinga Nagar visit

The visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Kalinga Nagar for inauguration of Kalinga Nagar Mahotsav on Saturday will be opposed by Congress, said party leader Sarat Kumar Rout here on Friday.

Published: 22nd December 2018 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Kalinga Nagar for inauguration of Kalinga Nagar Mahotsav on Saturday will be opposed by Congress, said party leader Sarat Kumar Rout here on Friday.

Rout said “The Chief Minister has virtually done nothing for the benefit of people of Kalinga Nagar. Rather, the State police had killed 14 tribals for protesting forcible land acquisition in their area,” he added.

“If the Chief Minister comes with a development agenda, certainly the people of Kalinga Nagar will welcome him,” Rout added. At least 13 plants are operating in K Nagar industrial complex but locals have not been employed, Rout said. Unemployment is a big problem for people. Naveen is scheduled to arrive at Jakhapura by helicopter on Saturday at 3.35 pm and travel by road to Kalinga Nagar Park where he will pay floral tribute to Biju Patnaik ’s statue and proceed to Kalinga Nagar Mahotsav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Kalinga Nagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp