Criminal, 5 cops hurt in exchange of fire

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A dreaded criminal and five police personnel, including the IIC of Digapahandi police station, were injured in an encounter on Friday.ASP Shantanu Das said the criminal, 30-year-old Jaya Pradhan of Bomkei village, is involved in several crimes in Berhampur, Ganjam and Khurda police limits. He had abducted the former sarpanch of Bomkei Bhagaban Badatya last week and demanded ransom. However, Badatya managed to alert the police following which Pradhan and his associates managed to flee.

Several places were raided by Digapahandi IIC Debasish Mohanty to nab Pradhan but he managed to evade arrest. On Friday morning, the IIC received information that the criminal was seen riding a motorcycle with an accomplice near Changudei hill. Soon, the IIC, along with four other police personnel, rushed to the spot. Pradhan, who was spotted near Derandi village, hurled country bombs and opened fire on the police party in which the five cops, including Mohanty, were injured. However, the police team retaliated and Pradhan received a bullet injury on his knee. Even as the criminal was nabbed, his accomplice fled from the spot.

The police seized a country pistol, three cartridges, a motorcycle and four live country bombs from Pradhan, who was rushed to Digapahandi PHC and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. The ASP said the criminal is involved in more than 20 cases of attempt to murder, robbery and NDPS.

Meanwhile, Pradhan’s accomplice has been identified as Amit Das. This was the 55th exchange of fire between police and criminals in Ganjam district in the last one and a half years. Pradhan is the 59th criminal to have sustained injuries in encounter with police.