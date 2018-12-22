Home States Odisha

Drive to fix reflective stickers on cattle in City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to curb accidents caused due to bovine menace, Bhubaneswar Regional Transport Office-II in collaboration with NGO Odisha Calling Foundation on Friday launched a drive to fix reflective stickers on the horns of stray cattle.

The drive was launched in Patia and Raghunathpur areas on the outskirts of the City. “The main objective is to reduce road accidents involving stray cattle,” said in-charge of RTO II SK Behera. The transport office will provide the NGO with retro reflective tapes to be affixed on the horns of stray cattle which pose a threat to motorists and drivers, he said. The move assumes significance in the backdrop of the recent bus mishap on Mahanadi river bridge near Cuttack involving death of 11 persons. The bus carrying around 50 passengers fell off the bridge after hitting a buffalo.

Taking serious note of the tragic mishap, the State Transport Commission had instructed RTOs across Odisha to take necessary measures to enhance visibility of stray cattle sleeping or standing on roads.
RTO officials said the drive will be carried out in various parts of the City in a phased manner in the coming days. Notably, to deal with stray cattle menace, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has also launched a cattle tagging drive.

