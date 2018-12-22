Home States Odisha

Drunk man kills 62-year-old mother in Odisha

Kandi, allegedly in an inebriated condition, had picked up a knife and stabbed his mother following a heated exchange of words over domestic issues.

By PTI

KENDRAPARA: A 62-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her son in Kendrapara district, police said Saturday.

The incident happened at a poultry farm in Dumuka village, under the jurisdiction of Derabish police station, on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

The accused, 35-year-old Tapan Kandi, has been arrested and he has confessed to the crime, the Inspector of Derabish police station, Sudhir Sahu, said.

He killed his mother Tulashi Kandi following a heated exchange of words over domestic issues, a police officer said.

Kandi, allegedly in an inebriated condition, had picked up a knife and stabbed his mother, the officer said.

The woman was admitted to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital, where she later died, he said.

Kandi has been booked for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, Sahu said.

